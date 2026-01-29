Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shree Precoated Steels reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

