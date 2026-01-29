Indegene appoints Jill DeSimone and Neeraj Bharadwaj to its board

Indegene today announced that Jill DeSimone, a widely respected global life sciences leader, and Neeraj Bharadwaj, a renowned private equity leader, have joined Indegene's Board of Directors.

Jill brings over four decades of life sciences leadership, with hands-on experience building and leading large commercial and medical organizations. She has held senior leadership roles at leading biopharma companies, including President of U.S. Oncology at Merck, where she led major businesses and product franchises across global markets. She led the launch of Keytruda, Merck's first true oncology product. Jill has also held leadership roles at Teva and Bristol Myers Squibb. She currently serves on the Boards of several public and private biotech companies and brings a valuable set of experiences to Indegene.

Neeraj brings extensive experience in private equity, capital allocation, and portfolio value creation. He is currently a Senior Advisor with Carlyle Asia and previously held leadership roles at Accel Partners' growth investing operations in India and Apax Partners. He has worked closely with boards and management teams to support disciplined growth, inorganic expansion, and sustained value creation across scaled businesses, including healthcare and technology-enabled services.

