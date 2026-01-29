Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paras Petrofils Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Precision Camshafts Ltd, Globale Tessile Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd and Aeroflex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2026.

Precision Camshafts Ltd, Globale Tessile Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd and Aeroflex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2026.

Paras Petrofils Ltd spiked 19.68% to Rs 2.25 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40348 shares in the past one month.

 

Precision Camshafts Ltd surged 16.53% to Rs 160.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12641 shares in the past one month.

Globale Tessile Ltd soared 16.08% to Rs 12.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 805 shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd rose 14.80% to Rs 124.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30065 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd jumped 14.44% to Rs 190.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39259 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

