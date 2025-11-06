Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Commerce highlights India's growing trade engagement with Latin America

Ministry of Commerce highlights India's growing trade engagement with Latin America

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Ministry of Commerce & Industry noted that India has successfully concluded two key rounds of trade negotiations with partner countries in Latin America, underscoring the Government's commitment to expanding economic cooperation and deepening trade linkages with the region. The 9th Round of India-Peru Trade Agreement negotiations were held in Lima, Peru, from 3rd to 5th November 2025. The discussions witnessed substantive progress across key chapters of the proposed Agreement including Trade in Goods and Services, Rules of Origin, Technical Barriers to Trade, Customs Procedures, Dispute Settlement, and Critical Minerals.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Round of India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations were held in Santiago, Chile, from 27th to 30th October 2025. Discussions covered a wide range of chapters including Trade in Goods and Services, Investment Promotion, Rules of Origin, Intellectual Property Rights, TBT/ SPS measures, Economic Cooperation and Critical Minerals. India's growing trade engagement with Peru and Chile reflects its strategic focus on building stronger partnerships with the Latin American region through mutually beneficial and comprehensive economic cooperation frameworks.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels sign new property in Bathinda, Punjab

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels sign new property in Bathinda, Punjab

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Desidustat

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Desidustat

Indices trade near flat line; media shares skid

Indices trade near flat line; media shares skid

Britannia Inds gains as Q2 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 654 cr

Britannia Inds gains as Q2 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 654 cr

CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon