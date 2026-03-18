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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

JBM Auto Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2026.

JBM Auto Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2026.

MMTC Ltd soared 16.23% to Rs 61.81 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

JBM Auto Ltd surged 14.94% to Rs 565.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21849 shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd spiked 9.35% to Rs 987.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29931 shares in the past one month.

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Sterlite Technologies Ltd exploded 9.31% to Rs 192.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd spurt 8.27% to Rs 910. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5697 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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