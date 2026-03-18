Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Science & Technology allots 800 equity shares under ESOS

Clean Science & Technology allots 800 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Clean Science & Technology has allotted 800 equity shares under ESOS on 17 March 2026. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 10,62,76,499 (consisting of 10,62,76,499 equity shares of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 10,62,77,299 (consisting of 10,62,77,299 equity shares of Re. 1/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Expansion of ALMM framework to strengthen domestic solar manufacturing

Expansion of ALMM framework to strengthen domestic solar manufacturing

Total 10000 Farmer Producer Organisations Registered Across the Country

Total 10000 Farmer Producer Organisations Registered Across the Country

Government and RBI strengthen measures against fraudulent loan apps

Government and RBI strengthen measures against fraudulent loan apps

Nifty trades above 23,700 level; IT shares snap 6-day losses

Nifty trades above 23,700 level; IT shares snap 6-day losses

AWFIS expands its southern portfolio to over 100 centres with 70,000 seats

AWFIS expands its southern portfolio to over 100 centres with 70,000 seats

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayVivo T5c 5G SpecsGold and Silver Rate TodayOPPO K14 5GIran's Security Chief Ali LariPOCO X8 Pro SeriesAther Energy SharePersonal Finance