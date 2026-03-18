Clean Science & Technology allots 800 equity shares under ESOS
Clean Science & Technology has allotted 800 equity shares under ESOS on 17 March 2026. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 10,62,76,499 (consisting of 10,62,76,499 equity shares of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 10,62,77,299 (consisting of 10,62,77,299 equity shares of Re. 1/- each).
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST