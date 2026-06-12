Friday, June 12, 2026 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mobavenue AI Tech launches PiiX () - an AI-powered growth intelligence platform

Mobavenue AI Tech launches PiiX () - an AI-powered growth intelligence platform

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Mobavenue AI Tech announced the launch of PiiX (), an AI-powered growth intelligence platform purpose-built for Apple Search Ads and the company's first dedicated solution for the iOS ecosystem.

The platform is designed to help app marketers do something that has traditionally been difficult at scale: translate high-intent App Store searches into quality installs, predictably and efficiently.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US Court dismisses Natsoft's patent infringement claims against Hexaware

US Court dismisses Natsoft's patent infringement claims against Hexaware

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 84.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 84.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 45.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 45.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JSW Paints Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JSW Paints Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Grand Hills Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Grand Hills Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayQ4FY26 Earnings ReviewSpaceX IPODividend Stocks TodayThailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha DeathGNG Electronics share priceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance