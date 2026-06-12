Mobavenue AI Tech launches PiiX () - an AI-powered growth intelligence platform
Mobavenue AI Tech announced the launch of PiiX (), an AI-powered growth intelligence platform purpose-built for Apple Search Ads and the company's first dedicated solution for the iOS ecosystem.
The platform is designed to help app marketers do something that has traditionally been difficult at scale: translate high-intent App Store searches into quality installs, predictably and efficiently.
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:31 AM IST