MOIL appoints director
MOIL has appointed Sonali Sanjit Nagvenkar, as a Non-Official Director (NoD) on board of the company for a period of three years.
The appointment of Sonali Sanjit Nagvenkar will be effective from the date of allotment of Director Identification Number (DIN) and registration in Independent Director's data bank of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST