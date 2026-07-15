Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL appoints director

MOIL appoints director

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
MOIL has appointed Sonali Sanjit Nagvenkar, as a Non-Official Director (NoD) on board of the company for a period of three years.

The appointment of Sonali Sanjit Nagvenkar will be effective from the date of allotment of Director Identification Number (DIN) and registration in Independent Director's data bank of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India to launch eighth tranche of auction of critical and ctrategic mineral blocks

India to launch eighth tranche of auction of critical and ctrategic mineral blocks

India and Maldives conclude first round of negotiations for Free Trade Agreement

India and Maldives conclude first round of negotiations for Free Trade Agreement

RBI Governor acknowledged that banking sector has witnessed broad-based growth

RBI Governor acknowledged that banking sector has witnessed broad-based growth

HBL Engineering gains after bagging Rs 24 cr order from ICF

HBL Engineering gains after bagging Rs 24 cr order from ICF

Benares Hotels Q1 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 8 crore

Benares Hotels Q1 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 8 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETech Mahindra Q1 Results PreviewStocks to Watch TodayUS India TariffNifty OutlookQ1 Results TodayKusumgar IPO ListingWipro Q1 PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance