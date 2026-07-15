HBL Engineering gains after bagging Rs 24 cr order from ICF

HBL Engineering rose 1.65% to Rs 755.55 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 24 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of On-board KAVACH Loco Equipment (Version 4.0). The project is scheduled to be completed on or before 31 March 2028.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defence electronics and other products.

The company reported a 41.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.75 crore on a 27.0% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 604.12 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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