Mphasis Ltd down for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2106.7, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 26.5% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2106.7, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23785.85. The Sensex is at 75686.14, up 0.38%.Mphasis Ltd has lost around 13.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 12.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27360.35, up 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2111.7, up 0.11% on the day. Mphasis Ltd tumbled 18.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 26.5% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 28.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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