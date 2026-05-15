Uno Minda Ltd down for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1119.3, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 9.05% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1119.3, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23785.85. The Sensex is at 75686.14, up 0.38%.Uno Minda Ltd has added around 0.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26049.7, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1121.2, down 0.22% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd jumped 13.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 9.05% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 66.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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