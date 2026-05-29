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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mrs. Bectors Food declines after muted Q4 performance

Mrs. Bectors Food declines after muted Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities slipped 1.11% to Rs 178.90 afte the company reported 3.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.4 crore on a 8.9% increase in revenue to Rs 485.9 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from Biscuit Segment was Rs 278 crore (up 16% YoY) and that from the Bakery Segment was Rs 195 crore (up 29% YoY).

While EBITDA improved YoY by 11.1% to Rs 61.7 crore, EBITDA margin expanded to 12.7% in Q4 FY26 from 12.5% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 46.75 crore, up by 3.3% from Rs 45.25 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

For FY26, Bectors Food has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 140.9 crore (down 1.6% YoY) and Rs 2,043.6 crore (up 9.1% YoY), respectively.

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Anoop Bector, managing director, said: "FY26 marked a landmark year for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Ltd. as the Company crossed the INR 2,000 crore revenue milestone, scaling from INR 988 crores in FY22 to INR 2,044 crores in FY26, representing a 20% CAGR over four years, with the Biscuits vertical growing at 20% CAGR and the Bakery vertical at 23% CAGR.

The year navigated a challenging operating environment: tariff uncertainty at the outset, near-term disruptions from the GST 2.0 reform in Q3, and the West Asia conflict weighing on the Biscuits vertical through the second half.

In response, we have pursued calibrated price increases and cost efficiency measures under Project IMPACT, with implementation underway from Q1 FY27. The gradual resolution of tariff uncertainty is expected to provide further tailwind and barring the ongoing pressures from the West Asia conflict, we remain hopeful of a stable demand environment underpinned by resilient consumption trends, continued premiumisation, and sustained brand investments."

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities (MBFSL) is a leading player in the biscuits segment under the brand Cremica and a premium bakery leader under English Oven, catering to diverse consumer segments across India and international markets. The company is among the most preferred suppliers to some of the largest QSR franchises, cloud kitchens, and multiplex chains in the country.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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