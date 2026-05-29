Fact Check Friday: Are we actually addicted to our phones, or just bored?

The moment there is silence, many of us instinctively reach for our phones. We scroll while waiting for lifts, during ad breaks, in queues, and sometimes even in the middle of conversations. This growing dependence on smartphones raises an uncomfortable question: Are people genuinely addicted to their phones, or are they simply unable to sit with boredom anymore?

For this Fact Check Friday, we asked experts whether excessive phone use is a true addiction or simply a behavioural response shaped by boredom, stress, loneliness, and endless digital stimulation.

While excessive phone use may not always qualify as a clinical addiction, experts say constant scrolling and short-form content are changing how people respond to boredom, stress, and even everyday silence.

When does phone use become unhealthy?

Experts say excessive phone use may not always qualify as a clinical addiction, but smartphones can gradually become emotional crutches linked to boredom, stress, loneliness, and instant gratification.

“Much of the time, what is perceived as an addiction is simply habit reinforcement through boredom, depression, loneliness or an emotional crutch,” said Dr Shivi Kataria, consultant - psychiatry, Ck Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.

She explained that smartphones provide constant excitement and instant gratification, which trains the brain to repeatedly seek small dopamine rewards through notifications, videos, or social interactions. Dopamine is a brain chemical linked to pleasure, motivation, and reward, and repeated exposure to quick digital stimulation can make people crave frequent bursts of entertainment and validation.

Why do people check phones even without notifications?

Many people unlock their phones repeatedly even when there are no notifications or urgent messages waiting. Experts say this behaviour has become almost reflexive because smartphones offer quick stimulation, distraction, and emotional comfort during idle moments.

"Every small pause, standing in a lift, waiting at a signal, sitting alone for a minute - all of them feel like an opportunity to pick up the phone," shared Namrata Jain, Psychotherapist, Relationships Expert and Founder - OutAloud Wellness.

“Phones are psychological comforts,” Dr Kataria said. “When the mind is left to wander, it naturally seeks stimulation, distraction or relief from silence and uncertainty.”

A recent study titled Swiping away dullness: disliking boredom predicts more smartphone use, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, found that people who strongly dislike boredom are more likely to engage in problematic smartphone use. Researchers suggested that smartphones have become an easy escape from uncomfortable emotions and idle moments because they offer instant stimulation and distraction.

Is endless scrolling shrinking our attention spans?

Experts believe the rise of short-form content may be rewiring the brain’s relationship with boredom and focus.

“There’s evidence to suggest that our tolerance for stillness and focus is decreasing all the time because of rapid saturation of information from short forms,” Dr Kataria said.

Dr Supriya Yadav B N, consultant - internal medicine, Manipal Hospital Yelahanka, added that continuously switching between apps and notifications may impair deep concentration.

“Short-format content that keeps moving quickly makes the brain accustomed to constant excitement and gratification. This, in turn, causes many people to have problems focusing while reading, studying, or even having conversations,” she said.

According to a study published last year in the journal Brain Sciences, overconsumption of what researchers described as “low-quality digital content” may lead to “emotional desensitization, cognitive overload, and a negative self-concept”. Researchers also found that behaviours such as doomscrolling were linked to higher levels of psychological distress, anxiety, and depression, raising concerns about the long-term impact of endless passive scrolling on mental wellbeing and attention spans.

When phone use starts affecting daily life

Experts say the problem is not simply the number of hours spent on a phone but whether usage starts affecting sleep, concentration, emotional wellbeing, productivity, or relationships.

Some warning signs include:

Constant urge to check the phone

Anxiety or emptiness when the phone is not nearby

Difficulty concentrating on tasks

Reduced interest in offline activities

Endless scrolling without purpose

Sleep disruption and mental fatigue

Strained relationships or reduced productivity

“Indicators would include compulsive checking, shorter attention span, and neglect of work or relationships,” said Dr Kataria.

Can people build a healthier relationship with phones?

Experts say the solution is not complete abstinence but mindful usage and healthier digital boundaries. "Healthy phone use means you can use it intentionally without it disturbing your focus, relationships, sleep or emotional state," shared Jain.

“Happy usage starts with conscious limits, not abstinence,” Dr Kataria said.

Experts recommend:

Avoid using phones during meals

Turning off non-essential notifications

Reducing screen exposure before bedtime

Taking short digital detox breaks during the day

Avoiding expectations of replies outside work hours

Encouraging children through role-modelling rather than strict bans

While there is no universally accepted screen-time limit for adults, many experts recommend keeping recreational screen use to around two hours a day outside of work.

Dr Yadav added that mindful technology use should become a shared responsibility among individuals, parents, workplaces, and tech companies.

As smartphones become inseparable from modern life, experts believe the bigger challenge may not be technology itself but our growing inability to tolerate boredom. Instead of automatically reaching for screens during idle moments, experts suggest people should consciously engage in more meaningful activities such as reading, exercising, pursuing hobbies, spending time outdoors, or having face-to-face conversations to help rebuild focus and comfort with stillness.

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This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.