Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 64.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares
Patanjali Foods Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 64.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.77% to Rs.1,205.45. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.
 
Patanjali Foods Ltd registered volume of 137.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.94 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.33% to Rs.1,867.10. Volumes stood at 6.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Campus Activewear Ltd clocked volume of 158.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.87% to Rs.327.30. Volumes stood at 43.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd saw volume of 17.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.553.55. Volumes stood at 7.36 lakh shares in the last session.
IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 542.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.03% to Rs.94.15. Volumes stood at 65.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

LIVE: Complied with all disclosure, recusal guidelines of regulator, says Sebi chief Madhabi Buch

Google Pixel 9

Pixel 9 review: With AI at core, this Google phone punches above its weight

Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan head coach

AFG vs NZ Test: Afghan coach Trott seeks role in Test venue selection

Ford

Ford plans to re-enter India, to restart Tamil Nadu plant for exports

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE: Kharge, Sonia among 40 star campaigners for Cong in Haryana

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE: Kharge, Sonia among 40 star campaigners for Cong in Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon