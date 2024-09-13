Volumes jump at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 64.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares
Patanjali Foods Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 September 2024.
Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 64.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.77% to Rs.1,205.45. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.
Patanjali Foods Ltd registered volume of 137.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.94 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.33% to Rs.1,867.10. Volumes stood at 6.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Campus Activewear Ltd clocked volume of 158.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.87% to Rs.327.30. Volumes stood at 43.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd saw volume of 17.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.553.55. Volumes stood at 7.36 lakh shares in the last session.
IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 542.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.03% to Rs.94.15. Volumes stood at 65.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content