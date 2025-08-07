Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 77.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 794.00 croreNet profit of Navneet Education declined 77.67% to Rs 157.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 703.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 794.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 798.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales794.00798.00 -1 OPM %28.5927.69 -PBDT229.00222.00 3 PBT212.00207.00 2 NP157.00703.00 -78
