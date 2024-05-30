Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 106.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 0.74 crore
Net profit of Neil Industries rose 106.38% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.68% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.72 3 3.163.00 5 OPM %93.2476.39 -87.9781.33 - PBDT0.720.55 31 2.812.44 15 PBT0.720.55 31 2.802.43 15 NP0.970.47 106 2.511.85 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

United Leasing &amp; Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Winmore Leasing &amp; Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jio Leasing Services invests Rs 2.50 cr in JV - Reliance International Leasing IFSC

Jupiter Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jupiter Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 52.94% in the March 2024 quarter

EFC (I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Corp's Saudi-based associate inks contract worth Rs 316 crore with Alrawaf Contracting

Market drifts lower; Nifty below 22,650

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon