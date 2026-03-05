Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Sagility Ltd and Coromandel International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2026.

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Sagility Ltd and Coromandel International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2026.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd tumbled 7.50% to Rs 3199.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Gujarat Gas Ltd lost 5.78% to Rs 394.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40517 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 16.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates, March 5, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,100 pts; Nifty above 24,800 on signs of ease in US-Iran tension

Shahrukhz by Danube is a landmark 55-storey premium commercial tower being developed by Danube Properties on Dubai's iconic Sheikh Zayed Road,

Iran tensions test Dubai property boom despite record $250 bn realty market

CPSEs, research and development, R&D spending

Nifty CPSE index surges 3%, hits 52-wk high; Coal, CSL, BEL rally up to 7%

LT Foods share price today

LT Foods shares snap six-day losing streak, rebound 14% on heavy volumes

Spicejet

SpiceJet to operate 13 special flights from UAE today amid ongoing conflict

Sagility Ltd dropped 4.21% to Rs 39.59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coromandel International Ltd slipped 3.78% to Rs 2044.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13011 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transformer and Rectifiers appoints Mehul Shah as CFO; Rajora steps down

Transformer and Rectifiers appoints Mehul Shah as CFO; Rajora steps down

Volumes soar at L T Foods Ltd counter

Volumes soar at L T Foods Ltd counter

Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd down for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance