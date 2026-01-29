Network People Services Technologies Ltd Slides 9%

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 19.08% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.72% drop in the SENSEX

Network People Services Technologies Ltd fell 9% today to trade at Rs 1133.8. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.24% to quote at 37158.94. The index is up 0.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Digitide Solutions Ltd decreased 2.52% and Subex Ltd lost 2.32% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 11.66 % over last one year compared to the 7.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 19.08% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.72% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 543 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2388 on 04 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 29 Jan 2026.

