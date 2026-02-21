NHPC board clears over Rs 5,000-cr hydropower projects in J&K

NHPC said that its board approved the investment proposal for two hydro power projects in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), with a combined outlay of Rs 5,702.91 crore.

The board cleared the implementation of Uri-I Stage-II hydro electric (HE) Project (240 MW) at an estimated completion cost of Rs 2,708.95 crore. The project cost includes Rs 264.31 crore for IDC and grant of Rs 26.20 crore for enabling infrastructure. The construction start date has been considered as March 1, 2026.

In addition, the board also approved an investment proposal of Dulhasti Stage-II HE Project (260 MW) at a completion cost of Rs 2,993.96 crore including Rs 289.06 crore for IDC and Rs 245.00 crore for enabling infrastructure, with construction also slated to commence from 1 March 2026.

Both investments are subject to the signing of implementation agreement between NHPC and Government of Jammu & Kashmir / JKSPDC & other requisite approvals, if any.

NHPC, a Navratna Ratna public sector utility, is the Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. Its other business includes providing project management/construction contracts/consultancy assignment services and trading of power.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 320.60 crore in Q3 FY26, down 2.89% as against Rs 330.13 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income declined 4.74% year-on-year to Rs 2,492.83 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The scrip rose 0.08% to settle at Rs 74.43 on the BSE.

