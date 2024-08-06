Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 7.97% to 18.74.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,090, a premium of 97.45points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,992.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 63.05 points or 0.26% to 23,992.55.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.