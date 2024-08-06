Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 95.71 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries rose 20.96% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 95.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.95.7184.7021.9619.2619.5416.6716.3914.7113.1610.88