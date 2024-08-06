Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 95.71 croreNet profit of Sigachi Industries rose 20.96% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 95.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales95.7184.70 13 OPM %21.9619.26 -PBDT19.5416.67 17 PBT16.3914.71 11 NP13.1610.88 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content