Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 95.71 crore
Net profit of Sigachi Industries rose 20.96% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 95.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales95.7184.70 13 OPM %21.9619.26 -PBDT19.5416.67 17 PBT16.3914.71 11 NP13.1610.88 21
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

