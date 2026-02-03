Nifty February futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,823.10, a premium of 95.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,727.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index added 639.15 points or 2.55% to 25,727.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 6.99% to 12.90.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

