Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,250, a premium of 5.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,244.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 200.40 points or 0.80% to 25,244.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.98% to 12.96.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

China Shanghai Composite index surge 1.04%

China Shanghai Composite index surge 1.04%

Market rallies on easing Middle East tensions; Nifty closes above 25,200

Market rallies on easing Middle East tensions; Nifty closes above 25,200

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.99%

Reliance Defence secures export order of Rs 600 cr

Reliance Defence secures export order of Rs 600 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon