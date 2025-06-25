Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.99%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 1.99% at 1763.15 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 15.21%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained 5.87% and Tips Music Ltd rose 2.21%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 11.00% over last one year compared to the 6.42% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.64% and Nifty India Consumption index gained 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.80% to close at 25244.75 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.85% to close at 82755.51 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Reliance Defence secures export order of Rs 600 cr

Reliance Defence secures export order of Rs 600 cr

SpiceJet receives ratings action from CRISIL

SpiceJet receives ratings action from CRISIL

Sensex ends 700 pts higher, Nifty tops 25,200; VIX slumps 4.98%

Sensex ends 700 pts higher, Nifty tops 25,200; VIX slumps 4.98%

Reliance Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 600-cr export order from Rheinmetall

Reliance Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 600-cr export order from Rheinmetall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon