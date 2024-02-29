Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 4.63% as shares advancedThe Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,181.50, a premium of 198.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,982.80 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 31.65 points or 0.14% to 21,982.80.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.63% to 15.57.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
