Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,120, a premium of 96.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,023.35 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 123.30 points or 0.56% to 22,023.35.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 13.69.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
Mar 15 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

