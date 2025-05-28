Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at discount

Nifty May futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,747.70, a discount of 4.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,752.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 73.75 points or 0.30% to 24,752.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 2.79% to 18.02.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit declines 9.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit declines 9.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 61.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 61.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon