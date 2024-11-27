Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare JV gets USFDA approval for IMKELDI drug

Shilpa Medicare JV gets USFDA approval for IMKELDI drug

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Shilpa Medicare said that its joint venture (JV), Oncosol, along with its partner Shorla Oncology, has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for IMKELDI (imatinib oral solution) to treat leukemia and other cancers.

Oncosol is 50:50 joint venture between Liqmeds Lifecare, a Zydus Group company, and Koana Healthcare, a Shilpa Medicare Group company.

IMKELDI is an advanced liquid formulation of imatinib designed for dosing accuracy. It helps slow or prevent the growth of specific cancers, including chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), myeloproliferative disease (MPD), and gastrointestinal tumors (GIST).

In 2024, an estimated 9,280 people will be diagnosed with CML, over 10,000 with MDS/MPD, and up to 6,000 with GIST in the U.S. Despite the proven clinical benefits of imatinib, patient adherence can be an issue, underscoring a critical unmet need for a more accessible, patient-friendly oral solution delivery system, the company stated in exchange filing.

 

Raichur-based Shilpa Medicare is a vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of quality drugs to global markets, specializing in the oncology therapeutic segment and introducing novel drugs focusing on patient convenience and compliance.

The companys consolidated net profit soared to Rs 17.94 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1.61 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9.8% to Rs 343.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip rose 0.42% to Rs 892.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Who'll be Maharashtra's New CM? Shinde, Fadnavis camps vie for top position

spacecraft, asteroid 16 Psyche

Scientists discover new formula to detect killer asteroids headed for Earth

Delhi Capitals

IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

LIVE news: Eknath Shinde says Shiv Sena will back BJP's decision on Maharashtra CM post

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

ICF manufacturing high-speed trains having 280 kmph speed: Railway minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon