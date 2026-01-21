Shares of Oberoi Realty Ltd. received multiple target price cuts from analysts after the company reported muted third quarter earnings for the current financial year (Q3-FY26).

Its revenue grew 5.8 per cent on year to ₹1,493 crore from ₹1,411.08 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹857 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹856 crore in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ | Persistent Systems slips 5% on profit booking despite strong Q3 show Motilal Oswal said near-term upside in the stock appears limited at the current valuation, with the key trigger for a potential re-rating being the strategic reinvestment of the substantial cash flows expected from Oberoi Realty’s nearly completed projects.

The brokerage noted that the company’s residential segment is currently valued at ₹27,800 crore, factoring in recent business development activity and a planned outlay of ₹3,000 crore towards future land acquisitions. Motilal Oswal reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the stock and cut the target price to ₹1,723 per share.

Antique Stock Broking maintained a 'Buy' rating on Oberoi Realty, while revising the target price to ₹1,861 from ₹2,269 earlier. The brokerage said the company remains comfortable on cash flows, supported by a strong land bank, steady sales in ready-to-move inventory and an expected uptick in rental income.

ALSO READ | Rallis India falls 4%, hits nine-month low post Q3 nos; trims losses later Antique now expects Oberoi Realty to achieve pre-sales of around ₹5,400 crore in FY26, lower than its earlier estimate of ₹6,000-6,500 crore, as some launches spill over. The brokerage noted that a significant number of project launches are lined up for FY26-27, including developments in Gurugram, Peddar Road, Worli and the final tower of Elysian.

Oberoi Realty share price history

The realty company's stock fell as much as 1.2 per cent during the day to ₹1,505.6 per share. The Oberoi Realty stock pared losses to trade 0.2 per cent higher at ₹1,527 apiece, compared to a 0.52 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:29 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the third straight session and currently trade at 9.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 8.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Oberoi Realty has a total market capitalisation of ₹55,574.78 crore.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)