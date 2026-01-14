NITI Aayog releases export preparedness index for states, Maharashtra tops list

NITI Aayog has released the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, a comprehensive assessment of export readiness across Indias States and Union Territories (UTs). The Index recognises the diversity of subnational economic structures and their critical role in advancing Indias global trade ambitions. The first edition of the EPI was published in August 2020 and this is the 4th edition. The Export Preparedness Index provides an evidence-based framework to evaluate the strength, resilience, and inclusiveness of subnational export ecosystems. The Index identifies key structural challenges, growth levers, and policy opportunities for enhancing export competitiveness at the State and district levels. Based on the overall assessment under EPI 2024, leading performers in export preparedness include -Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

