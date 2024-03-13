NMDC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 211.6, down 5.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.79% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 41.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 211.6, down 5.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.NMDC Ltd has lost around 10.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8108.4, down 3.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 135.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 254.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

