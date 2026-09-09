Northern Coalfields improves operational performance with retreating rains

As the monsoon loosens its grip, Northern Coalfields (NCL), one of Coal India's major coal-producing subsidiaries, is picking up pace across its mines, with coal production rising by 67% and supply by 75% as on 8 September 2026 in comparison to average of 01 to 03 September 2026.

NCL's total coal production for FY 2026-27 stood at 51.43 MT, while its supplies reached 55 MT till 8th Sept, marking a significant recovery from the operational challenges posed by heavy rainfall. Around 87% of NCL's total coal supplies are directed to the power sector.

The company's rake loading through Indian Railways increased to 41 rakes on 8 September 2026, compared with an average of 19 rakes per day during 01-03 September 2026. NCL's major coal supplies are directed to the power plants in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The improving operational performance at NCL is in line with the broader objective of Coal India Limited (CIL) to maintain a robust and reliable coal supply chain for the Nation. With the monsoon receding, NCL is further intensifying efforts to maximise production, and strengthen evacuation by making optimal use of available resources. The focus is on converting improved mine conditions into higher production, faster dispatch and more dependable coal supplies.

The recovery has been supported by a series of measures on the ground. With mine accessibility improving, NCL has been able to move men, machinery and coal more efficiently. Priority restoration of internal roads has improved the movement of coal to Coal Handling Plants and railway sidings, while continuous dewatering has helped reopen mining areas affected by water accumulation.

NCL has also stepped-up engagement with road-based consumers, particularly power utilities, to increase the deployment of tippers and speed up coal lifting. At the same time, regular coordination with project teams, railway officials and consumers has been undertaken. This has helped bring greater synchronisation across the supply chain, from the mining face to the consumer.

At the CIL level, average daily coal production rose by 40%, from an average of 1.36 Million Tonne (MT) per day during the first three rain-affected days of September to 1.91 MT on 08 September 2026. The improvement in production is also driving higher dispatches, with coal supplies to the power sector showing an uptrend. Average daily despatches to the power sector rose by 27%, from an average of 1.37 MT per day during the first three days of September to 1.74 MT on 08 September 2026.

The improving trend in September provides a positive outlook for CIL's production and dispatch, with coal supplies to power plants gradually moving towards pre-monsoon levels.