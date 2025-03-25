Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME IPO of ATC Energies System subscribed 50%

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 22.26 lakh shares as against 44.80 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of ATC Energies System received bids for 22,26,000 shares as against 44,80,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Tuesday (25 March 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.50 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (25 March 2025) and it will close on Thursday (27 March 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 112 to Rs 118 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,200 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

 

Initial public offer of upto 54,03,600 equity shares comprising fresh issue of upto 43,23,600 equity shares and offer for sale of upto 10,80,000 equity shares.

About 2,71,200 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market makers to the issue. The net issue comprises of 42,09,600 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the repayment or prepayment, in full, of the borrowings availed by the company for the purchase of the Noida factory, including land and building; funding the capital expenditure requirements for refurbishment, civil works, and upgrades at the Noida factory; funding the capital expenditure requirements for IT upgrades at the Noida factory, Vasai factory, and its registered office; funding working capital requirements of the company; and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the ATC Energies System on Monday, 24 March 2025, raised Rs 10.88 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 9.22 lakh shares at Rs 118 per share to 4 anchor investors.

ATC Energies Systems is dedicated to providing efficient and affordable lithium and Li-ion batteries. With factories in Vasai, Thane, and Noida (NCR), the company utilizes advanced technology and quality testing infrastructure across a combined area of 3,160 sq. meters. Initially supplying mini batteries for the banking industry, ATC Energies has expanded its product range to include batteries of all sizes for various industries. The company adheres to strict safety and quality standards, holding multiple ISO certifications and RoHS compliance. As of 28 February 2025, the company had 81 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 22.49 crore and net profit of Rs 5.77 crore for the period ended 30 September 2024.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

