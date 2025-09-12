Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Vigor Plast India makes a steady splash on Dalal Street

NSE SME Vigor Plast India makes a steady splash on Dalal Street

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Shares of Vigor Plast India was trading at Rs 85.05 on the NSE, a premium of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 81.

The scrip was listed at Rs 85, a premium of 4.94% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently flat compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 89 and a low of Rs 85. About 7.06 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Vigor Plast India's IPO was subscribed 3.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 September 2025 and it closed on 9 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 77 to Rs 81 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 30,99,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 24,99,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,00,000 equity shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Vigor Plast India, on 3 September 2025, raised Rs 7.07 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.73 lakh shares at Rs 81 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Also Read

Lokah chapter 1 'chandra' box office collection

Lokah: Chapter 1- 'Chandra' box office collections day 15 enters 100 cr

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo: ANI)

LIVE news updates: CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as Vice President of India

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to push G7 for tariffs on India, China over Russian oil purchases

HFCL logo

HFCL shares rise 4% on plans to acquire 1000 acre land in Andhra Pradesh

Donald Trump, Trump, Charlie Kirk

US warns immigrants over social media posts praising Charlie Kirk killing

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of certain secured borrowings availed by the company, funding capital expenditure towards development and construction of a new warehouse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and general corporate purposes.

Vigor Plast India is a manufacturer and supplier of a comprehensive range of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC), and Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (cPVC) pipes, fittings, and related products for various applications in plumbing, irrigation, and SWR (Soil, Waste, and Rainwater) management. The company caters to both rural and urban markets, providing long-lasting solutions for water distribution, wastewater management, and drainage. Its products are known for their durability and resistance to corrosion and are used in residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial sectors. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, efficient systems that meet the diverse requirements of its customers. As of 30 June 2025, the company had a total of 81 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 45.58 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.15 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS signs MoU with C-DAC

TCS signs MoU with C-DAC

Net inflows into equity mutual funds slide 21% on month in Jul-25

Net inflows into equity mutual funds slide 21% on month in Jul-25

Yen slips after US-Japan joint statement

Yen slips after US-Japan joint statement

Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Lodha Developers signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to develop green data centre park in Palava

Lodha Developers signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to develop green data centre park in Palava

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon