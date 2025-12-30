Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW of Khavda-I Solar PV Project

NTPC Green Energy declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW of Khavda-I Solar PV Project

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that ninth part capacity of 13.98 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project located in Gujarat under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 30 December 2025.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 7,996.30 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 8,010.28 MW.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

