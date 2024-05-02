NTPC Ltd gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 369.2, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.36% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% jump in NIFTY and a 70.94% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 369.2, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22674.9. The Sensex is at 74695.99, up 0.29%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 5.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40366.7, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 372, up 1.92% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 109.36% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% jump in NIFTY and a 70.94% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 19.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News