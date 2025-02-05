Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 501 points or 2.01% at 25449.12 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.92%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.71%),Oil India Ltd (up 3.67%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.16%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.2%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.8%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.2%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.65%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.02%), moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 641.5 or 1.29% at 50442.57.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.31 points or 1.01% at 15066.6.

Also Read

Angel One

Here's why stock broking firm Angel One share price gained 6% in trade

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi Assembly elections: 8.10 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in polls

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE updates: 8.10% voter turnout recorded in Delhi till 9 am

US flag, US, united states

Unions sue to block federal worker buyout plan as 20,000 line up to quit

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; SmallCap index up 2%; MTNL, Titan, Titagarh in focus

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.3 points or 0.25% at 23797.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 61.02 points or 0.08% at 78644.83.

On BSE,2461 shares were trading in green, 680 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Union Bank of India led consortium banks demand RoR of Rs 227.86 cr from Rolex Rings

Union Bank of India led consortium banks demand RoR of Rs 227.86 cr from Rolex Rings

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

US Stock Markets Rise Amid Job Openings Drop; China Retaliates with Tariffs

US Stock Markets Rise Amid Job Openings Drop; China Retaliates with Tariffs

Highways Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 137.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Highways Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 137.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon