Delhi Assembly elections: 8.10 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in polls

Delhi Assembly elections: 8.10 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in polls

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates

According to Election Commission data, 8.10 per cent of voters had cast their votes till 9 am | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

A turnout of 8.10 per cent was recorded in the Delhi Assembly polls till 9 am on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union minister S Jaishankar among the early voters.

Around 15.6 million voters are eligible to cast their votes. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

According to Election Commission data, 8.10 per cent of voters had cast their votes till 9 am.

North East district recorded the highest voter turnout of 10.7 per cent. Mustafabad was leading among constituencies with 12.43 per cent polling, the data showed.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

 

While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar were among those who cast their votes early in the morning.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Atishi, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz, and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora were also among those who cast their votes soon after the polling began.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party candidates Parvesh Verma (New Delhi) and Kapil Mishra (Karwal Nagar), Congress candidates Sandeep Dikshit (New Delhi) and Alka Lamba (Kalkaji) were also among the early voters.

AAP's Jangpura candidate and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, party candidates Saurabh Bharadwaj (Greater Kailash) and Sanjeev Jha (Burari) also voted in the initial hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Indian National Congress

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

