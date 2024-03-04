Sensex (    %)
                        
Power shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 64.81 points or 0.97% at 6769.4 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 7.61%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.06%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.86%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.85%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.5%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.17%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.64%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.22%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.87%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.9 or 0.01% at 73810.05.
The Nifty 50 index was up 17.5 points or 0.08% at 22395.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 256.29 points or 0.56% at 45596.19.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.29 points or 0.25% at 13531.92.
On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1862 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

