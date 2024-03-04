RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 88 cr

The public sector enterprise announced that it has received a work order from State Transport Authority, Odisha, aggregating to Rs 87.85 crore.

The order entails upgradation of existing command control centre to unified command control centre and implementation of intelligent enforcement management system (IEMS) for State Transport Authority, Odisha.

The said project has to be executed within 365 days from the date of letter of acceptance.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 94.49% jump in net profit to Rs 62.14 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 31.95 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 668.36 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 47.11% from Rs 454.32 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The scrip slipped 1.86% to currently trade at Rs 451 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News