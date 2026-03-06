Friday, March 06, 2026 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US issues 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil amid Iran war

US issues 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil amid Iran war

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Amid the escalating conflict with Iran, the US said it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. "President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday. He said this "deliberately short-term measure" will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea. "India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of U.S. oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage, Bessent reportedly said.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GRSE gains on inking MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems

GRSE gains on inking MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems

DCX Systems rises after bagging Rs 68-cr order from HAL

DCX Systems rises after bagging Rs 68-cr order from HAL

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade; broader market outperforms

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade; broader market outperforms

Bartronics India expands collaboration with Huwel Lifesciences

Bartronics India expands collaboration with Huwel Lifesciences

Angel One performance update for Feb'26

Angel One performance update for Feb'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndia Russian Oil ImportSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance