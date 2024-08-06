Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 166576.75 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 32.15% to Rs 9936.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14644.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 166576.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163823.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales166576.75163823.59 2 OPM %13.0818.80 -PBDT22056.4831500.30 -30 PBT13981.0124422.02 -43 NP9936.4514644.43 -32
