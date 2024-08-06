Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 166576.75 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 32.15% to Rs 9936.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14644.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 166576.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163823.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.166576.75163823.5913.0818.8022056.4831500.3013981.0124422.029936.4514644.43