One MobiKwik Systems slides after Q4 results

One MobiKwik Systems dropped 5.03% to Rs 216 after the company reported a profitable Q4 FY26, though investors remained cautious over full-year losses and continued investments in new businesses.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 4.4 crore in Q4 FY26 against a loss of Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY25, resulting in a positive swing of Rs 60.4 crore. On a sequential basis, PAT improved from Rs 4.1 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total income increased 6.3% YoY to Rs 296.0 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 278.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, total income declined marginally by 0.4% from Rs 297.2 crore in Q3 FY26.

Contribution profit surged 112.3% YoY to Rs 135.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 63.6 crore a year ago. Contribution margin expanded to 46% from 23% in Q4 FY25 and improved from 43% in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 17.4 crore in Q4 FY26 against a loss of Rs 45.8 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a positive swing. Sequentially, EBITDA rose 16.2% from Rs 14.9 crore in Q3 FY26. This was the companys second consecutive profitable quarter at the EBITDA level.

Fixed costs stood at Rs 117.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 109.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Fixed costs as a percentage of total income remained broadly stable at 40% versus 39% a year ago.

Payment gateway cost declined to 0.23% of payment GMV in Q4 FY26 from 0.44% in Q4 FY25, while user incentive cost reduced to 0.02% of payment GMV from 0.04% in Q4 FY25.

Payments GMV rose 58% YoY to Rs 52,400 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 33,100 crore in Q4 FY25 and increased 9% sequentially. The company said payments GMV hit an all-time high for the 13th consecutive quarter.

ZIP EMI GMV increased 58.9% YoY to Rs 837.7 crore in Q4 FY26, with 75% disbursals in First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) and 25% in distribution model.

Financial services revenue grew 37% YoY and 18% sequentially to Rs 77.1 crore in Q4 FY26, while financial services gross profit surged 1,775% YoY to Rs 45.1 crore.

For FY26, total income declined 3.2% YoY to Rs 1,154.2 crore from Rs 1,192.5 crore in FY25. Contribution profit increased 20.9% to Rs 437.4 crore from Rs 361.6 crore.

FY26 EBITDA loss narrowed sharply to Rs 5.2 crore from Rs 79.4 crore in FY25, while net loss reduced to Rs 62.1 crore from Rs 121.5 crore.

The company said its core consumer payments and lending business generated positive EBITDA of Rs 49.5 crore in FY26. It invested Rs 54.7 crore during the year towards building its merchant payments business, which it expects to scale significantly by FY28.

MobiKwik said it expects to remain baseline profitable while continuing investments in merchant acquiring, NBFC-led lending and AI-driven products.

Net cash used in operating activities stood at Rs 78.14 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 68.16 crore in FY25, reflecting a rise of in cash outflow.

One MobiKwik Systems operates a digital payments and financial services platform offering wallet, UPI, payment gateway, lending and investment products. The company serves over 189.6 million registered users and 4.92 million merchants in India.

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