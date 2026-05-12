Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Prestige Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TTK Prestige Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Oil India Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2026.

Oil India Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2026.

TTK Prestige Ltd spiked 9.43% to Rs 568.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4628 shares in the past one month.

 

Oil India Ltd soared 8.86% to Rs 497. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd surged 7.67% to Rs 132. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Heritage Foods share price

Heritage Foods shares slip 8% on posting 37% fall in Q4 net profit

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 800 pts, Nifty tests 23,600; Fractal Analytics shares rise 6%

Au Bank

AU SFB hikes savings account interest rate to 6.75% on select balance slabs

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second straight term

Discord Nitro users now get Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost (Image: Microsoft)

Discord Nitro users now get Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost: Check details

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd added 6.80% to Rs 70.72. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 5.86% to Rs 297.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurionpro Solutions posts PAT of Rs 62 crore in Q4

Aurionpro Solutions posts PAT of Rs 62 crore in Q4

Sensex slides over 833 pts; realty shares tumble

Sensex slides over 833 pts; realty shares tumble

Fertilizer stocks rise to 51% of Kharif Goal, no hike in MRP for farmers

Fertilizer stocks rise to 51% of Kharif Goal, no hike in MRP for farmers

Yen extends losses near 158 amid rising geopolitical risks

Yen extends losses near 158 amid rising geopolitical risks

Indian Hotels Company Q4 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 600 crore

Indian Hotels Company Q4 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 600 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance