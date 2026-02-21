Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 14.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.24% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink declined 14.89% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.24% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.173.74-7.2626.470.721.000.540.630.400.47

