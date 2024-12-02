Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parliament deadlocked for fifth consecutive day

Parliament deadlocked for fifth consecutive day

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day, marking the fifth consecutive day of parliamentary deadlock. The Opposition's relentless protests over various issues, including alleged bribery charges against a prominent business group and violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have stalled legislative business.

In the Lok Sabha, despite repeated appeals from Speaker Om Birla, Opposition members from Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, and other parties continued their protests. The introduction of the Coastal Shipping Bill 2024 by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was overshadowed by the uproar. The House was eventually adjourned for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar faced a similar situation. Despite rejecting adjournment motions on pressing issues, the Opposition's persistent disruptions forced him to adjourn the House.

 

As the parliamentary impasse continues, concerns are growing over the impact on crucial legislative business and the government's ability to address pressing national issues.

The winter session of parliament began on November 25 and will conclude on December 20. A total of 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for consideration.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 450 pts higher at 80,250; Nifty at 24,250; Smallcap shares outperform

Zepto

Digitek Drives Domestic Growth: New Alliances with Zepto Highlight Strategic Market Push

Supreme Court, SC

We grant bail, you become minister next day: SC slams DMK's Senthil Balaji

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to watch Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report today

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP to seek public feedback for its Delhi Assembly election manifesto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon