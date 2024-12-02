Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Emami Ltd, BASF India Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2024.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd lost 8.23% to Rs 80.63 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Aegis Logistics Ltd crashed 7.62% to Rs 838.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20393 shares in the past one month.

Emami Ltd tumbled 5.91% to Rs 642.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24955 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19316 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd fell 5.42% to Rs 5682. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3095 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4138 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd slipped 4.34% to Rs 776.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

