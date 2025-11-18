Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.74% to Rs 2.53 croreNet Loss of Parmax Pharma reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 72.74% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.539.28 -73 OPM %-62.852.05 -PBDT-1.820.18 PL PBT-2.08-0.22 -845 NP-2.08-0.22 -845
