Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 264.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.32% to Rs 7.17 crore

Net profit of Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt rose 264.10% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 53.32% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.1715.36-36.825.602.890.832.840.782.840.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News