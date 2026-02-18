Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 264.10% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 53.32% to Rs 7.17 croreNet profit of Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt rose 264.10% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 53.32% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.1715.36 -53 OPM %-36.825.60 -PBDT2.890.83 248 PBT2.840.78 264 NP2.840.78 264
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST