Patel Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
ITD Cementation India Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2024.
Patel Engineering Ltd tumbled 9.29% to Rs 62.62 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 69.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
ITD Cementation India Ltd crashed 6.98% to Rs 448.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd lost 6.81% to Rs 1282.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46106 shares in the past one month.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.51% to Rs 1460.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd slipped 5.35% to Rs 106.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

